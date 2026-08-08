Delhi Metro uses AI to spot faults and prevent delays
Technology
Delhi Metro is now using artificial intelligence, or AI, to spot issues before they mess with your commute.
The new tech keeps an eye on things like overhead wires, train wheels, axle bearings, and track circuits, basically all the stuff that keeps the trains running safely and on time.
DMRC uses AI video and sensors
On the Red, Yellow, and Blue lines, smart monitoring systems check for wire problems and pantograph collisions.
The Pink and Magenta lines use AI-powered video to catch flaws in the overhead wires.
There are also laser sensors checking wheel health and systems tracking axle bearing temperatures.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to train staff and work with experts so metro rides stay safer and more reliable for everyone.