Delhi Police arrests 22 in cyber ring stealing over ₹20cr
Delhi Police just took down a major cybercrime syndicate that scammed over 22,000 people across India, stealing more than ₹20 crore.
The 22 people arrested, including key players Karan and Dipesh, used malicious APK files to grab personal and financial information from unsuspecting victims.
Gang targeted elderly with malicious apps
The gang mainly targeted older people by pretending to be bank staff on WhatsApp, tricking them into downloading harmful apps that compromised their accounts.
After police raided multiple locations in mid-November and examined dozens of suspicious files and Telegram profiles, they saw fraud complaints drop sharply, from 1,400 to just 724.
It's a big win for online safety!