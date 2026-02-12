Delhi to conduct 5 cloud seeding trials to tackle pollution
Technology
Delhi is rolling out five cloud seeding trials in parts of the city, hoping to bring some quick relief from heavy air pollution.
The government has already given IIT Kanpur nearly ₹38 lakh to get things started.
Preparations for trials
Specialist aircraft were prepared for test flights.
Cloud seeding is meant as an emergency fix, especially during those intense winter smog days, by making it rain and washing away pollutants.
But experts say this is only a short-term patch; real change will need bigger moves like cutting emissions.
The trials will use a tech-backed framework
These trials are using a tech-backed AIRWISE framework that relies on satellite data and pollution forecasts, aiming for better results than past attempts.
