Delhi University launches 3-month AI filmmaking certificate, registration Oct 5-31, 2026
Technology
Dream of making movies with a tech twist? Delhi University just rolled out a three-month certificate course in AI filmmaking through its Campus of Open Learning.
You'll learn how to use artificial intelligence for everything from brainstorming story ideas to editing videos and enhancing audio.
Registration started October 5, 2026, and you can register until October 31, 2026.
Delhi University course: Class 10 eligible
If you've finished Class 10 and know your way around a computer, you're good to go.
The course covers prompt writing, storyboarding, creating AI-generated visuals, video editing, and audio production, with plenty of hands-on projects.
Heads up: there's no guaranteed job placement at the end.
Interested? Sign up at oldcdu.ac.in.