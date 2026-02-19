Delhivery partners with NVIDIA to develop AI-based mapping tools
Technology
Delhivery is teaming up with NVIDIA to build AI-powered mapping tools that tackle India's tricky addressing system.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, this partnership will use NVIDIA's tech muscle and Delhivery's delivery data to make finding locations—and getting packages there—much easier.
New platform will help sort out confusing addresses
Delhivery's new platform will help sort out confusing addresses and plan better delivery routes, especially in crowded cities.
After the news broke, Delhivery's stock saw a quick bump before settling at ₹431.15, showing investors are optimistic about what this could mean for faster, more reliable deliveries across India.