Delivery robot crushed by train in Miami
A Coco Robotics delivery robot got stuck on train tracks in Miami and was hit by a Brightline passenger train on January 15.
Even though an Uber Eats driver tried to alert the company, the robot sat there for 15 minutes before the crash.
The whole thing was caught on video and quickly went viral online.
What actually happened?
Coco Robotics says a rare hardware glitch caused the robot to freeze up.
According to their VP, Carl Hansen, these bots usually move slowly and are built to stay out of people's way.
Interestingly, this particular robot wasn't delivering food—the company confirmed it was not making a delivery at the time.
Still, incidents like this raise real questions about how safe self-driving tech is in busy cities.