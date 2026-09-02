Dell's new 14S laptop rivals Apple MacBook Neo
What's the story
Dell has just unveiled its latest laptop, the Dell 14S, at IFA 2026. The new machine is aimed at students and comes in four different colors: linen (beige), dusty rose (pink), washed denim (blue), and velvet green. The laptop packs an aluminum build and is powered by Intel's Wildcat Lake chips. It also promises a long battery life, although the exact pricing details are yet to be revealed.
Affordable option
The laptop can be configured with up to 16GB RAM
The Dell 14S is positioned as a more affordable alternative to the recently launched XPS 13.
It starts with a base configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but can be upgraded to up to 16GB RAM and either a 512GB or 1TB SSD.
This makes it an attractive option for those looking for power without breaking the bank.
Tech specs
It also offers a high-definition webcam for Windows Hello
The Dell 14S comes with two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
It also offers basic non-touch display options: a bright LCD panel with a resolution of either Full HD+ (1920x1200) or QHD+ (2880x1800), with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The laptop also features a high-definition webcam that supports Windows Hello face unlock for added security.
Performance
Promises up to 23 hours of battery life
Dell claims that the 14S can last up to 23 hours on a single charge, making it perfect for long Netflix binge sessions.
The laptop will be powered by either an Intel Core 5 320 or Core 7 350 processor.
However, unlike its pricier cousin XPS 13, the 14S won't support Intel's upcoming Panther Lake processors.