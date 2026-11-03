Dell 14S launches in India aimed at younger users, ₹79,990

You get a backlit keyboard, a 180-degree hinge, and display options up to 2.8K resolution, so streaming or working both look good.

Powered by Intel Core 5 or Core 7 processors with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, it handles multitasking smoothly.

The battery promises up to 21 hours for video streaming, great for binge-watching or study marathons.

With Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C ports, HDMI, and an audio jack on board, staying connected isn't a hassle.

The Dell 14S is available now via Dell's website and retail partners.