Dell 14S launches in India aimed at younger users, ₹79,990
Dell's new 14S laptop has landed in India, clearly designed with younger users in mind.
It comes in fun colors like Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim, and Velvet Green.
Starting at ₹79,990, it's slim (just 13.5mm) and light (1.15kg), so carrying it around campus or a cafe is easy.
Intel Core 5/7 and 21-hour battery
You get a backlit keyboard, a 180-degree hinge, and display options up to 2.8K resolution, so streaming or working both look good.
Powered by Intel Core 5 or Core 7 processors with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, it handles multitasking smoothly.
The battery promises up to 21 hours for video streaming, great for binge-watching or study marathons.
With Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C ports, HDMI, and an audio jack on board, staying connected isn't a hassle.
The Dell 14S is available now via Dell's website and retail partners.