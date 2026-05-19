Dell CSO John Scimone warns AI agents increase attack surfaces

John Scimone urges prompt injection safeguards

Scimone highlighted "prompt injection" as a major vulnerability, where attackers trick AI agents through trusted systems.

With Gartner predicting an 800% jump in AI agent use in 2026, he stressed that companies need strong rules and oversight.

Past incidents like Salesforce's ForcedLeak exploit and OpenAI's Codex bug show why proactive safeguards matter: think identity checks, activity logs, and monitoring behavior.

Scimone summed it up: secure-by-design and secure-by-default approaches are key as AI gets more complex.