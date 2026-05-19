Dell CSO John Scimone warns AI agents increase attack surfaces
At the Dell Technologies World event, John Scimone (Dell's chief security officer) warned that AI agents (those handy bots businesses use to automate tasks) can actually open up new ways for hackers to attack if they're not carefully managed.
Because these agents can access databases and APIs, they create more spots where cybercriminals might sneak in.
John Scimone urges prompt injection safeguards
Scimone highlighted "prompt injection" as a major vulnerability, where attackers trick AI agents through trusted systems.
With Gartner predicting an 800% jump in AI agent use in 2026, he stressed that companies need strong rules and oversight.
Past incidents like Salesforce's ForcedLeak exploit and OpenAI's Codex bug show why proactive safeguards matter: think identity checks, activity logs, and monitoring behavior.
Scimone summed it up: secure-by-design and secure-by-default approaches are key as AI gets more complex.