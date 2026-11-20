Dell debuts XPS 16 Creator Edition in India priced ₹4,49,990
Dell just dropped its XPS 16 Creator Edition in India, built especially for folks like video editors, 3D artists, and AI developers.
It's the first XPS to feature NVIDIA's new RTX Spark superchip and is priced at ₹4,49,990.
You can grab it now on Dellstore.com, with a wider launch coming by mid-December.
NVIDIA Blackwell GPU and Grace CPU
Under the hood, you get a beefy NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU and Grace CPU combo with up to 128GB unified memory, perfect for handling big AI projects or complex 3D work.
The laptop also sports a sharp 3.2K OLED display for accurate colors, plus USB4 and HDMI 2.1b ports to connect all your gear.
Tools like GitHub Copilot are supported too, making coding and creative workflows smoother than ever.