Dell launches 14S 16S and Alienware 15 promising faster multitasking

Dell lists prices from $1,269.99

The 14S claims a huge 97% jump in multitasking speed, while the 16S is up by 59%.

Both are slim for easy carrying, feature smarter video calls, workflow tools, and the 14S can last up to 18 hours of video streaming while the 16S can last up to 26 hours of video streaming.

For gamers, the Alienware 15 packs AMD or Intel chips, NVIDIA RTX graphics, and advanced cooling for smoother play.

Prices start at $1,269.99 for the 14S and $1,319.99 for the 16S, with AMD variants at $1,299 and Intel models at $1,349.