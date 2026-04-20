Dell launches 15 AI laptop in India with Intel Arc
Technology
Dell just dropped its new Dell 15 AI-powered laptop in India, blending Intel Core Ultra 2 H-series processors with Intel Arc graphics and a dedicated neural processing unit.
The result? Smoother multitasking and AI processing support for work, classes, or streaming.
Colors and starting price ₹69,699
You can pick between Carbon Black and Platinum Silver designs.
The laptop packs a 15-inch FHD display with blue light reduction, a full keyboard with number pad, HD webcam, and AI-driven noise cancelation.
Prices start at ₹69,699, with perks like up to ₹5,000 cashback on selected banks credit card EMIs and affordable add-ons for damage protection and warranty extension.
Available now online and in stores across India.