Dell launches 15 AI laptop in India with Intel Arc

Colors and starting price ₹69,699

You can pick between Carbon Black and Platinum Silver designs.

The laptop packs a 15-inch FHD display with blue light reduction, a full keyboard with number pad, HD webcam, and AI-driven noise cancelation.

Prices start at ₹69,699, with perks like up to ₹5,000 cashback on selected banks credit card EMIs and affordable add-ons for damage protection and warranty extension.

Available now online and in stores across India.