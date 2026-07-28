Dell launches 3 Alienware laptops in India with RTX 50-series
Dell just dropped three new Alienware gaming laptops in India: the 16X Aurora, 16 Area-51, and 18 Area-51.
Powered by Intel's latest chips and NVIDIA RTX 50-series graphics, these machines are aimed at everyone from gamers on the go to those who want a serious desktop replacement.
Prices start at ₹2,62,990 and go up to ₹3,97,960.
Alienware 16X OLED and Area-51 options
The Alienware 16X Aurora packs a sharp 16-inch OLED display with a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate and features like anti-glare coating and HDR True Black 500.
If you're after pure power, the Area-51 models can be customized with up to an RTX 5090 GPU and a whopping 64GB of RAM.
Dell is also offering perks like extended warranties, discounted headsets, zero-down payment financing, and no-cost EMIs, so grabbing one might be easier than you think.
You can find them online or in stores starting today.