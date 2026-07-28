Dell launches 3 Alienware laptops in India with RTX 50-series

Dell just dropped three new Alienware gaming laptops in India: the 16X Aurora, 16 Area-51, and 18 Area-51.

Powered by Intel's latest chips and NVIDIA RTX 50-series graphics, these machines are aimed at everyone from gamers on the go to those who want a serious desktop replacement.

Prices start at ₹2,62,990 and go up to ₹3,97,960.