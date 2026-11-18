Dell just launched a fresh lineup of professional headsets in India, including the Pro 3 Wired and Pro 3 Wireless ANC, Pro 5 Wired ANC and Pro 5 Wireless ANC, and a soon-to-arrive Pro 7 Wireless ANC.

These are built for work calls, with features like AI-powered microphone noise cancelation to keep your voice clear, even if your background isn't.

Some models also offer active noise cancelation for extra focus.

This launch follows last year's debut of Dell's Pro Plus Earbuds TWS.