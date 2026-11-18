Dell launches Pro headsets in India with AI mic cancelation
Dell just launched a fresh lineup of professional headsets in India, including the Pro 3 Wired and Pro 3 Wireless ANC, Pro 5 Wired ANC and Pro 5 Wireless ANC, and a soon-to-arrive Pro 7 Wireless ANC.
These are built for work calls, with features like AI-powered microphone noise cancelation to keep your voice clear, even if your background isn't.
Some models also offer active noise cancelation for extra focus.
This launch follows last year's debut of Dell's Pro Plus Earbuds TWS.
Dell headsets priced ₹5,141 to ₹14,427
Prices start at ₹5,141 for the basic wired model and go up to ₹14,427 for the top-end wireless ANC version; the price for the upcoming Pro 7 is still under wraps.
All models are certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, so they're ready for serious meetings or group projects.
Expect comfy memory foam ear cushions, solid audio quality, USB Type-C on wired versions, Bluetooth on wireless ones, and that handy AI noise filtering to help you sound sharp during long calls or study sessions.