Dell launches Pro Precision workstation range in India for professionals Technology Jul 09, 2026

Dell just dropped its Pro Precision workstation lineup in India, aimed at folks who need serious power for things like coding, data crunching, and content creation.

The new range includes the Pro Precision 5 (in 14-inch and 16-inch), the more advanced Pro Precision 7, and a budget-friendly Pro Precision 7 T1.

You can pick between Intel or AMD chips on the Pro Precision 5 series, with up to 64GB RAM on the top models, plus sleek designs that are light enough to carry around.