Dell launches Pro Precision workstation range in India for professionals
Dell just dropped its Pro Precision workstation lineup in India, aimed at folks who need serious power for things like coding, data crunching, and content creation.
The new range includes the Pro Precision 5 (in 14-inch and 16-inch), the more advanced Pro Precision 7, and a budget-friendly Pro Precision 7 T1.
You can pick between Intel or AMD chips on the Pro Precision 5 series, with up to 64GB RAM on the top models, plus sleek designs that are light enough to carry around.
From ₹89,000 to ₹2.25L
Prices start at ₹89,000 for the entry-level model, with the mainline Pro Precision 5 from ₹1.49 lakh and the flagship Pro Precision 7 from ₹2.25 lakh.
Some models hit stores August 10; others are already up for grabs.
Expect Wi-Fi 7 support (with optional 4G or 5G), IR cameras, Thunderbolt 4 ports, tough security features, and Dell Deskside Agentic AI to keep everything running smoothly; pretty much all you need if you want pro-grade performance on the go.