Dell predicts AI capabilities in 98% of PCs by 2028
Technology
Dell thinks that by 2028, 98% of all PCs are expected to feature AI capabilities.
The company says this big shift will reshape enterprise productivity.
Dell, Intel, AMD team for AI-PCs
Dell is teaming up with Intel and AMD to put smarter AI tech into some of its business PCs, aiming for better speed and security.
Rob Bruckner, President of Commercial Client Solutions at Dell Technologies, says, "As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale, the personal computer is emerging as an increasingly important part of the AI stack."