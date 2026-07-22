Dell Technologies ISG sales jump 181% on $12B AI servers
Dell Technologies's Infrastructure Solutions Group sales globally jumped an impressive 181% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, thanks to the global rush for smarter tech.
The company shipped $12 billion worth of AI servers as more companies, big and small, ramp up their use of artificial intelligence.
Dell helps 5,000+ businesses adopt AI
Dell is helping more than 5,000 businesses move from testing out AI to actually using it in their day-to-day work, especially for tasks like inferencing (think making predictions or decisions).
Their modular "AI factories" make scaling up easier. Beyond servers, Dell also saw strong growth in storage and regular server sales.
Meanwhile, newer cloud providers are starting to use advanced liquid cooling systems to keep all those powerful chips running efficiently, a trend that could catch on fast as demand keeps rising.