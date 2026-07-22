Dell Technologies ISG sales jump 181% on $12B AI servers

Dell is helping more than 5,000 businesses move from testing out AI to actually using it in their day-to-day work, especially for tasks like inferencing (think making predictions or decisions).

Their modular "AI factories" make scaling up easier. Beyond servers, Dell also saw strong growth in storage and regular server sales.

Meanwhile, newer cloud providers are starting to use advanced liquid cooling systems to keep all those powerful chips running efficiently, a trend that could catch on fast as demand keeps rising.