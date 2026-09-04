Dell unveils 14S at IFA 2026 with 21-hour Netflix battery

At IFA 2026, Dell rolled out the Dell 14S, a lightweight laptop aimed at students and young professionals.

It's got a sleek aluminum build, comes in four fresh colors (Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim, Velvet Green), and promises up to 21 hours of Netflix on one charge.

Whether you're after smooth visuals or longer battery life, you can pick between a sharp 2.8K 120Hz display or a more efficient 2K 60Hz option.