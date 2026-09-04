Dell unveils 14S at IFA 2026 with 21-hour Netflix battery
At IFA 2026, Dell rolled out the Dell 14S, a lightweight laptop aimed at students and young professionals.
It's got a sleek aluminum build, comes in four fresh colors (Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim, Velvet Green), and promises up to 21 hours of Netflix on one charge.
Whether you're after smooth visuals or longer battery life, you can pick between a sharp 2.8K 120Hz display or a more efficient 2K 60Hz option.
Dell 14S specs and Alienware monitors
The Dell 14S is powered by Intel Core 5 and Core 7 Series 3 processors and packs handy extras like an FHD webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, and plenty of ports: pricing will be revealed before its fall 2026 launch.
For gamers, Alienware just announced two OLED monitors: the AW3226Q (4K/165Hz) coming this fall for $699.99, and the esports-ready AW2527HX QD-OLED with a blazing-fast 560Hz refresh rate arriving early next year (price to be announced).