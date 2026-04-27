Dell's new laptops promise up to 40-hour battery life
What's the story
Dell has introduced its latest XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops in India. The new models come with a revamped design, advanced processors, and enhanced battery life. They are targeted at users who need high performance for work, content creation, and daily tasks. The starting price for the XPS 14 is ₹2,05,990 while the more powerful XPS 16 starts at ₹2,78,550.
Design overhaul
Design and build quality
The new XPS series laptops come with a focus on portability and structural changes. The XPS 14 is just 14.6mm thick and weighs 1.36kg, while the XPS 16 weighs in at 1.65kg. Both models sport a CNC-machined aluminium body with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a physical function row, zero-lattice keyboard, glass touchpad, and an updated logo on the lid.
Enhanced performance
Performance upgrades
The XPS 14 and 16 are powered by Intel Core Ultra 3 series processors with Intel Arc graphics. Dell claims these models offer up to 57% and 78% faster AI performance, respectively. The laptops also feature a revamped thermal system with larger fans for better airflow, lower surface temperatures, and quieter operation. They also come with modular USB-C ports to enhance repairability.
Improved battery
Battery life and display options
Dell claims its new laptops can deliver up to 27 hours of Netflix streaming and over 40 hours of local video playback. The devices come with InfinityEdge displays, offering options like a 2K LCD and up to a 3.2K Tandem OLED panel. These displays are designed for lower power consumption while still providing high-quality visuals with Eyesafe technology. The new XPS series laptops also offer a quad-speaker setup with spatial audio and an 8MP webcam for video calls