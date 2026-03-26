Forget MacBooks! This Dell laptop lasts 27 hours per charge

Dell 's latest laptop, the XPS 16, is making waves with its groundbreaking battery life. The device features a unique display that can adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to as high as 120Hz. This feature helps save power when high-speed visuals aren't needed. A version of the laptop with this innovative screen and an Intel Panther Lake chip has broken records in Notebookcheck's Wi-Fi web browsing test.

Efficiency record The laptop drew as little as 1.5W at idle The Dell XPS 16, powered by the Core Ultra 325 chip, drew as little as 1.5W at idle. The laptop lasted nearly an incredible 27 hours of web browsing on a relatively small 70W-hour battery pack. This is more than any MacBook or MacBook Pro has managed in Notebookcheck's tests since they began in 2014.

Battery comparison The laptop beats nearly all machines tested since 2014 The battery life of the Dell XPS 16 beats all but two other laptops tested by Notebookcheck. One of those was a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus-powered machine with an 84Wh pack and a basic 60Hz display. The other had two batteries totaling up to an impressive 149Wh but also sported a standard 60Hz screen.

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