Dell's 'AI India Blueprint' aligns with Viksit Bharat vision
Dell just rolled out its "AI India Blueprint" at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, aiming to make AI a core part of India's digital future.
This move supports India's national AI goals and fits into the big-picture Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Blueprint focuses on 3 key areas
The blueprint is built on three ideas: Invest, Innovate, and Evolve.
By 2030, industry estimates cited by Dell put national compute demand at 12-15 exaflops (that's a lot!), while keeping energy use low—Dell warned data centers could account for up to 8% of India's electricity consumption by 2030.
Plus, projections suggest India may require nearly one million AI professionals by 2030, and the blueprint recommends expanding AI literacy and creating civil service AI academies.
Dell, NVIDIA to set up AI factory in India
To make this happen, Dell is teaming up with NVIDIA. Their "AI Factory" will offer everything from powerful GPUs to software that supports GenAI assistants in more than 70 languages.
The setup also includes advanced networking and shared GPU farms so more people can access high-end AI tools across the country.