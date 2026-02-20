Dell's 'AI India Blueprint' aligns with Viksit Bharat vision

Blueprint focuses on 3 key areas

The blueprint is built on three ideas: Invest, Innovate, and Evolve.

By 2030, industry estimates cited by Dell put national compute demand at 12-15 exaflops (that's a lot!), while keeping energy use low—Dell warned data centers could account for up to 8% of India's electricity consumption by 2030.

Plus, projections suggest India may require nearly one million AI professionals by 2030, and the blueprint recommends expanding AI literacy and creating civil service AI academies.