Demis Hassabis outlines Isomorphic Labs to speed drug discovery

Isomorphic Labs targets 2026 drug trial

The team is aiming for its first AI-created drug trial by 2026, building on breakthroughs like AlphaFold.

With even smarter models in the works (think AlphaFold 3 and IsoDDE), they are teaming up with big pharma names like Eli Lilly and Novartis to tackle tough diseases like cancer and heart problems.

If this works out, it could totally change how new medicines are discovered, saving time, money, and maybe even lives.