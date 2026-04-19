Demis Hassabis outlines Isomorphic Labs to speed drug discovery
Technology
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has outlined Isomorphic Labs, a project using AI to make finding new medicines faster and cheaper.
Right now, developing a drug can take a decade and most never make it to the market.
Isomorphic Labs wants to change that by predicting how drugs will work before they ever hit the lab.
Isomorphic Labs targets 2026 drug trial
The team is aiming for its first AI-created drug trial by 2026, building on breakthroughs like AlphaFold.
With even smarter models in the works (think AlphaFold 3 and IsoDDE), they are teaming up with big pharma names like Eli Lilly and Novartis to tackle tough diseases like cancer and heart problems.
If this works out, it could totally change how new medicines are discovered, saving time, money, and maybe even lives.