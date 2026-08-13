Demis Hassabis proposed IAEA-style AI watchdog as Google DeepMind CEO

Hassabis talked with government officials and tech leaders about making this happen.

In July 2026, he publicly suggested that the industry should fund a group (kind of like how finance has its own watchdog) to check powerful AI models.

Now, shifting roles to chairman at DeepMind and chief scientist at Alphabet, he's focusing more on scientific breakthroughs.

His push for better AI oversight matches what other big names in tech are calling for, like OpenAI's Sam Altman wanting global rules and Anthropic suggesting we slow things down worldwide.