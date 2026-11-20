Demis Hassabis responds lightheartedly to semianalysis apology over Gemini 4
Demis Hassabis, founder of Google DeepMind, took a lighthearted approach after research company SemiAnalysis publicly apologized for doubting DeepMind's place in the AI world.
SemiAnalysis admitted their mistake with a playful "Google Apology Form," blaming things like "I didn't read the actual model card" and even "Mercury was in retrograde" for their earlier harsh assessment about DeepMind's Gemini 4.
SemiAnalysis reverses claim after Gemini progress
SemiAnalysis had previously claimed that DeepMind was slipping behind in AI because of high turnover in its reinforcement learning teams and poor compute allocation, saying their odds of reaching SOTA again have dropped to zero.
But after seeing Gemini's latest progress, they changed their tune from "Gemini is cooked" to "Gemini cooked."
Hassabis responded by praising his teams' hard work, gently reminding everyone that DeepMind is still pushing boundaries in AI.