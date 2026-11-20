SemiAnalysis had previously claimed that DeepMind was slipping behind in AI because of high turnover in its reinforcement learning teams and poor compute allocation, saying their odds of reaching SOTA again have dropped to zero.

But after seeing Gemini's latest progress, they changed their tune from "Gemini is cooked" to "Gemini cooked."

Hassabis responded by praising his teams' hard work, gently reminding everyone that DeepMind is still pushing boundaries in AI.