Demis Hassabis says ChatGPT shifted AI from science to commerce
Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, says he started out wanting AI to solve huge scientific problems: think curing cancer or cracking the mysteries of consciousness.
But after ChatGPT exploded in late 2022, the spotlight shifted to making AI more commercial and widely used.
It was a massive shift in how people viewed AI, Hassabis shared.
DeepMind CEO urges strong AI safeguards
Hassabis is now worried about how quickly the race for AI dominance is heating up, especially between countries like the US and China.
He points out that while many labs had similar tech, they didn't realize its impact when ChatGPT went viral in November 2022.
With advanced AI systems getting smarter (and sometimes unpredictable), he's calling for strong safeguards so that AI stays on track and isn't misused by bad actors.