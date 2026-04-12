Demis Hassabis says ChatGPT shifted AI from science to commerce

DeepMind CEO urges strong AI safeguards

Hassabis is now worried about how quickly the race for AI dominance is heating up, especially between countries like the US and China.

He points out that while many labs had similar tech, they didn't realize its impact when ChatGPT went viral in November 2022.

With advanced AI systems getting smarter (and sometimes unpredictable), he's calling for strong safeguards so that AI stays on track and isn't misused by bad actors.