Demis Hassabis steps down as DeepMind CEO, joins Alphabet
Technology
Demis Hassabis, who co-founded DeepMind, is stepping down as CEO after leading some of AI's biggest breakthroughs, like AlphaGo and AlphaFold.
Announced this week, he's moving on to new roles as chief scientist at Alphabet (Google's parent company) and chair after more than a decade at the helm.
Hassabis to chair, Kavukcuoglu named SVP
Hassabis will now be chair of DeepMind and chief scientist at Alphabet, focusing on the big picture for AI and AI-driven scientific breakthroughs.
Koray Kavukcuoglu will take the non-CEO role of senior vice-president of DeepMind, but the leadership shakeup comes with concerns about ethics in AI (especially around military use) and fears of top talent leaving for rivals like OpenAI.