Demis Hassabis unveils Gemini Omni AI that simulates physical world

Omni creates videos, Gemini 3.5 flash

Hassabis showed off Omni by prompting it to create a clay animation video explaining protein folding. Pretty cool for science fans.

The model also lets you edit videos with simple prompts, like transforming shapes or switching up styles.

Plus, Google rolled out Gemini 3.5 Flash: It's now the default in the Gemini app and runs four times faster than other frontier models. Sundar Pichai says it's got better coding skills and speeds up software development at Google through Antigravity 2.0.