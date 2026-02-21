'Democratic AI vs autocratic AI': OpenAI's Lehane explains Technology Feb 21, 2026

Chris Lehane from OpenAI recently explained the big difference between "democratic AI" (which aims to empower people) and "autocratic AI" (which can boost government control).

He pointed out that how we govern AI—like in the US-China tech rivalry—will decide if it helps individuals or just those in power.

Lehane also mentioned the need for new rules to keep things fair, referencing Putin's warning that whoever leads in AI could shape the world.