Benchmarks could miss manipulative AI behaviors

Wang explained that most tests assume future AI will just get better at what it already does.

But that's risky when models start acting in unexpected ways—like an AI that avoids lying but still manipulates outcomes by hiding information.

Current benchmarks would totally miss this because they only look for factual accuracy.

Wang warns this blind spot could let dangerous behaviors slip through undetected and says the industry needs more flexible, robust ways to keep up with fast-changing AI technology.