Devialet launches Phantom Ultimate 98 dB Pulse Blue in India
Technology
Devialet just launched its Phantom Ultimate 98 dB Pulse Blue speaker in India, rocking a glossy blue finish and an updated logo.
Preorders start September 23, but heads up: the price tag is ₹2,40,000.
Phantom Ultimate supports high-res and streaming
This speaker isn't just about looks: it pumps out sound up to 98 dB SPL with deep bass (18Hz) and crisp highs (25 kHz).
You get high-res audio support (24-bit/192 kHz), can use it solo or pair it for stereo or multi-room vibes.
For streaming, it's got AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, and app controls for EQ tweaks.
There's even a matching stand if you want to go all out (₹37,999).