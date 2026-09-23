Devialet launches Phantom Ultimate 98 dB Pulse Blue in India

This speaker isn't just about looks: it pumps out sound up to 98 dB SPL with deep bass (18Hz) and crisp highs (25 kHz).

You get high-res audio support (24-bit/192 kHz), can use it solo or pair it for stereo or multi-room vibes.

For streaming, it's got AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, and app controls for EQ tweaks.

There's even a matching stand if you want to go all out (₹37,999).