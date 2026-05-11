Dharmendra Pradhan opens IIT Bombay carbon capture pilot facility

Captured CO2 becomes calcium carbonate

This facility uses IIT Bombay's own patented method that grabs CO2 from factories and the air using nondrinkable water, making it both eco-friendly and cost-effective.

What's cool is, the captured CO2 gets turned into calcium carbonate, which can be used in things like cement, steel, paints, and even housing.

Minister Pradhan discussed the project's significance, and the project will be showcased at Bharat Innovates 2026 in France next month, highlighting India's push for homegrown solutions to climate change.