Dharmendra Pradhan opens IIT Bombay carbon capture pilot facility
IIT Bombay has set up a new pilot facility to capture and reuse carbon emissions, officially opened by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of the Bharat Innovates 2026 initiative.
The project brings together carbon capture technology and underground storage in Deccan basalt rock, aiming to tackle industrial pollution in a big way.
Captured CO2 becomes calcium carbonate
This facility uses IIT Bombay's own patented method that grabs CO2 from factories and the air using nondrinkable water, making it both eco-friendly and cost-effective.
What's cool is, the captured CO2 gets turned into calcium carbonate, which can be used in things like cement, steel, paints, and even housing.
Minister Pradhan discussed the project's significance, and the project will be showcased at Bharat Innovates 2026 in France next month, highlighting India's push for homegrown solutions to climate change.