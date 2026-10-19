DHS bans Chinese AI DeepSeek and blocks its purchases
Technology
The US Department of Homeland Security just told all civilian government systems to remove DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model, over security worries.
The ban, announced on Monday, October 19, 2026, also blocks any future purchases: officials are concerned the tool could leak data to China or produce actionable intelligence on US persons and/or government agencies.
Other agencies and states ban DeepSeek
It's not just DHS. Other agencies like the Commerce Department and the Navy have already banned DeepSeek.
States including New York, Tennessee, and Virginia are following suit with their own restrictions.
The move is part of a bigger effort to keep Chinese tech out of sensitive US networks.