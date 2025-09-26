Next Article
Diabetes drug could help treat multiple sclerosis
Technology
A new clinical trial led by Dr. Nick Cunniffe at Cambridge found that combining a diabetes drug (metformin) with an antihistamine (clemastine) could help repair damage to the protective myelin sheaths around nerve fibers in people with multiple sclerosis (MS).
Over six months, 70 participants showed small improvements in nerve function—though not enough for them to feel a real difference yet.
The drugs seemed to help restore myelin, the protective layer around nerves that MS attacks.
Some folks did have side effects like fatigue and diarrhea.
While this isn't a cure, it's a step forward for nearly 3 million people living with MS worldwide.
Experts say more research is needed before anyone tries these meds outside of clinical trials.