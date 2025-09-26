Smell problems after COVID-19 last longer than expected: Study
A major new study found that lots of people still have trouble smelling things about two years after infection—and most don't even realize it.
Researchers tested over 3,500 adults, including those with and without a history of COVID-19, and used a special smell test to check how they were doing.
'Hidden' smell loss
Surprisingly, 80% of those who noticed changes in their sense of smell did poorly on the test, and almost a quarter had severe loss or couldn't smell at all.
Even more surprising: two-thirds of people who thought their sense of smell was fine also failed the test.
So, many folks are living with "hidden" smell loss after COVID.
Treatments that could help
The researchers say regular check-ups for your sense of smell should be part of post-COVID care—especially since you might not notice the problem yourself.
There are treatments like vitamin A supplements and olfactory training (basically "smell therapy") that could help retrain your brain and bring some senses back.
Why it matters
COVID-19's impact on your senses can stick around way longer than you'd expect—even if you feel totally recovered.
This is the biggest study so far showing just how common long-term smell issues are after COVID, and why it's worth paying attention to changes in your body long after you've gotten better.