Google's Gemini robotics models help robots think, see, act

Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5 and Gemini Robotics 1.5

Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5 handles complex spatial tasks, breaks down big jobs into smaller steps, and taps digital tools for help.

Gemini Robotics 1.5 takes those plans and actually moves the robot—plus, it can explain what it's doing in plain language.

By splitting up planning and action, robots get better at making decisions on the fly.