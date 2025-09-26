Skullcandy Uproar TWS earbuds with 46-hour battery life launched
Skullcandy just launched its new Uproar TWS earbuds in India for ₹2,499.
These true wireless buds promise up to 46 hours of total battery life with the case—plus, if you're in a rush, a quick 10-minute charge gets you two more hours of playtime.
They're available now on Skullcandy's site, Amazon, and select stores.
Buds come in matte black color
The Uproar TWS comes in Matte Black with an in-ear fit and touch controls.
You get 10mm drivers for punchy sound and Bluetooth 5.4 for easy pairing with two devices at once (and less lag).
While there's no active noise cancelation, quad mics with environmental noise cancelation help keep calls clear.
The buds are sweat- and water-resistant (though no official IP rating), and the USB-C charging case keeps things simple on the go.