Fake helpline scams are on the rise: How to spot

Fake helpline scams are currently on the rise, catching people off guard when they search online for customer support. Scammers buy top ad spots and set up convincing fake websites, tricking users into sharing personal info or installing shady apps. Here's what you need to know to stay safe.

Scammers go all out to seem legit Scammers copy real company sites and use caller ID tricks to seem legit.

They'll pressure you for OTPs, bank details, or remote access—making it easy for them to steal money or data.

The urgency feels real, which is why so many people fall for it.

How to protect yourself from these scams Always double-check helpline numbers on official sites or trusted sources.

Be wary if someone asks for urgent payments, sensitive info, or wants you to install an app right away.

If something feels off, hang up fast, alert your bank, scan your device for malware, and report the scam.