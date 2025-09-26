Haier's massive 100-inch QLED TV arrives in India

AI Ultra Sense processor powers the TV

The S90 runs on the AI Ultra Sense processor for smarter color and brightness tweaks. You get HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for crisp detail.

The KEF-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive, cinema-style sound.

For gamers, there's AI Game Mode with refresh rates up to 240Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth play.