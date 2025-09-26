Haier's massive 100-inch QLED TV arrives in India
Haier has launched its massive 100-inch S90 QLED TV in India, packing a nearly bezel-less display with a wild 98% screen-to-body ratio.
Priced at ₹3,22,990 and backed by a three-year warranty, it aims to bring that cinema vibe straight to your living room—AI-powered visuals and premium sound included.
AI Ultra Sense processor powers the TV
The S90 runs on the AI Ultra Sense processor for smarter color and brightness tweaks. You get HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for crisp detail.
The KEF-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive, cinema-style sound.
For gamers, there's AI Game Mode with refresh rates up to 240Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth play.
It runs Google TV and supports voice control
Running Google TV, this TV supports Google Assistant voice control, HaiSmart IoT hub integration, and Bluetooth Speaker Mode.
If you're after an all-in-one smart hub that doubles as a gaming beast—and don't mind the price tag—the S90 is seriously worth checking out in India's premium TV scene.