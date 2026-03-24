Diabetes drugs may also lower depression, anxiety: Study

GLP-1 drugs, usually given for diabetes and weight issues, are now linked to a roughly 42% lower risk of psychiatric hospital care or extended sick leave, according to a big Swedish study covering nearly 100,000 people from 2009 to 2022.

Findings on mental health benefits People taking semaglutide (a GLP-1 drug) saw depression risk drop by 44%, anxiety cases fall by 38%, and issues related to substance use (for example, substance-related hospital visits or extended sick leave) were reduced by nearly half.

The study also noticed fewer recorded incidents of self-harm while on these medications.

Potential impact on daily life Researchers think these meds could help with mood and motivation, not just blood sugar.

For anyone juggling obesity, diabetes, or mental health struggles, needing less psychiatric care could mean a smoother daily life.