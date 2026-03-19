Diabetes drugs may help with anxiety, depression: Study

Semaglutide stood out with the strongest results: It was linked to a 42% drop in overall risk for worsening anxiety or depression, and liraglutide also showed some benefit. Not all similar drugs had this effect, though: exenatide and dulaglutide didn't make much difference.

Potential game-changer for patients

With type 2 diabetes affecting more than 800 million people globally, and raising the chances of depression, these findings could be a big deal for people managing both physical and mental health.

Still, experts stress more research is needed before anyone should use these medications just for mental health reasons.

As Dr. Markku Lahteenvuo put it, GLP-1RAs have shown promise across different brain disorders, but they're not a magic fix yet.