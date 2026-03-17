Did aliens save Earth from a nuclear disaster in 1967? 

A former US Air Force missile launch officer, Robert Salas, has claimed that intelligent non-humans intervened to prevent a potential nuclear disaster during the Cold War. The incident took place at Montana's Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1967 when an unidentified force disabled 20 US nuclear missiles. Salas said strange lights were seen hovering over the base and emitted a signal that rendered the missiles non-functional.

Unexplained event 10 ICBMs went offline without warning The incident, which took place on March 16, 1967, saw 10 intercontinental ballistic missiles go offline without warning. Salas said that on March 24 the topside security guard had called him about strange lights over the nuclear weapons base. Later, on March 24, similar lights were spotted above two missile silos before a horn went off indicating something was wrong with the missiles. "Look at the board and sure enough, one of them went from green to red," Salas said.

Security breach UFO hovered over the front gate Salas also said the guards claimed that the lights made 90-degree turns. He was eventually alerted by security about a pulsating reddish light coming from a UFO hovering over the front gate. The incident triggered incursion lights indicating an intrusion in the missile area. The unidentified flying objects (UFOs) disappeared quickly and security personnel made everyone sign strict non-disclosure agreements regarding what had happened at the nuclear base.

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