Did Meta secretly add facial recognition to its AI glasses?

Meta has embedded a facial-recognition system into its Meta AI app for smart glasses, according to an investigation by WIRED. The feature, dubbed "NameTag," is designed to identify people captured by the glasses' camera and notify the wearer when it recognizes someone. Although not activated for users yet, key components of this system have been included in app updates since January 2026.

Research validation Feature nearly ready for use WIRED shared its findings with external researchers to confirm its findings. Cooper Quintin from the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Threat Lab said the feature looked nearly ready for use, even though it isn't publicly available yet. Another independent security researcher Buchodi tested this system by adding a faceprint of French philosopher Michel Foucault and successfully triggered a "Person recognized" notification.

Tech scrutiny Meta's history with facial recognition technology This revelation brings Meta's facial-recognition ambitions back into focus. The company isn't new to the technology, having launched facial recognition-based photo tagging in 2010 and building one of the world's largest consumer facial-recognition systems before shutting it down in 2021. However, it has also faced legal challenges and billion-dollar settlements over its biometric data collection practices.

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