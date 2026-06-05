Did Meta secretly add facial recognition to its AI glasses?
What's the story
Meta has embedded a facial-recognition system into its Meta AI app for smart glasses, according to an investigation by WIRED. The feature, dubbed "NameTag," is designed to identify people captured by the glasses' camera and notify the wearer when it recognizes someone. Although not activated for users yet, key components of this system have been included in app updates since January 2026.
Research validation
Feature nearly ready for use
WIRED shared its findings with external researchers to confirm its findings. Cooper Quintin from the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Threat Lab said the feature looked nearly ready for use, even though it isn't publicly available yet. Another independent security researcher Buchodi tested this system by adding a faceprint of French philosopher Michel Foucault and successfully triggered a "Person recognized" notification.
Tech scrutiny
Meta's history with facial recognition technology
This revelation brings Meta's facial-recognition ambitions back into focus. The company isn't new to the technology, having launched facial recognition-based photo tagging in 2010 and building one of the world's largest consumer facial-recognition systems before shutting it down in 2021. However, it has also faced legal challenges and billion-dollar settlements over its biometric data collection practices.
Company response
Meta denies claims, emphasizes exploration of technologies
Meta has strongly refuted the conclusions drawn by WIRED. Ryan Daniels, a spokesperson for the company, said these findings only show its continued exploration of potential technologies. He stressed that "nothing has shipped to consumers and no final decision has been made on what to do here, if anything." Daniels also clarified that Meta isn't building a central facial-recognition database and would be transparent if it ever decided to launch such a feature.