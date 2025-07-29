Did our universe start from de Sitter space? Study
A new study from the University of Barcelona and the University of Padua suggests our universe didn't explode into existence with a Big Bang—instead, it began from a smooth, stable place called De Sitter space.
This idea uses only gravity and quantum physics, skipping the usual guesswork or extra ingredients.
De Sitter space and the universe
Think of it as an empty-but-expanding universe powered just by dark energy—no matter or radiation needed.
Tiny quantum ripples here sparked gravitational waves, which eventually helped form galaxies and stars.
The cool part? This matches what scientists see today and doesn't rely on mysterious particles.
Theory could change how we think about universe's beginnings
Lead author Raul Jimenez says if this theory holds up, it could totally change how we think about the universe's beginnings—rooting everything in well-known physics instead of wild speculation.
The research was published in Physical Review Letters.