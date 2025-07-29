Your phone might be messing with astronomers' cosmic observations

How does your phone interfere with radio astronomy?

With every upgrade from 1G to 6G, our devices take up more of the radio spectrum, drowning out those faint cosmic signals.

This not only risks scientific research but could also mess with navigation and timing systems we all depend on.

Scientists want to create "radio quiet zones" and protect key frequencies for research, but getting everyone around the world on board isn't easy.

Still, figuring this out is pretty important for both science—and your maps app.