Vivo V60 5G coming to India: Key specifications, features

Vivo's new V60 5G is hitting India soon, bringing a sharp 6.67-inch AMOLED display (1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate) so your screen stays clear even outdoors. The design is sleek and modern, perfect for anyone who wants their phone to look as good as it performs.

The V60 is available in 3 colors You can pick from Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, or Moonlit Blue—all with serious IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance.

The massive 6,500mAh battery plus speedy 90W charging means you'll spend less time plugged in and more time doing what you love.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip powers the V60 Running on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, the V60 keeps things fast.

The triple rear cameras use ZEISS optics: a crisp 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a standout periscope telephoto lens offering up to 3x optical zoom (and wild digital zoom up to 100x).