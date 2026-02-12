Digi Yatra: Facial recognition tech is transforming air travel experience

Digi Yatra is making airport check-ins in India way smoother with facial recognition tech. Since launching, it has recorded over 19 million downloads and enabled more than 77 million seamless journeys across 24 airports—reducing the need for manual ID checks.

How it works Sign up once on the Digi Yatra app with a quick face scan and minimal info.

Your details stay on your phone, encrypted for privacy and security both when stored and sent.

Future plans for the platform Digi Yatra already works in six Indian languages, with plans to cover all 22 official ones soon.

The Foundation aims for most travelers to use it in the coming years, and preparations for international interoperability are already under way — passport-based enrolment has been tested as of February 2026.