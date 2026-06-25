Digital Green Trust's FarmerChat helps nearly 1 million farmers
Technology
FarmerChat, created by Digital Green Trust, gives small farmers quick, reliable farming advice: everything from crop health to pest control and irrigation.
You can ask questions by voice, text, or photo in six local languages like Hindi and Kannada.
The app has already helped nearly 1 million farmers across nine states get answers in seconds.
Farmers sent over 3 million questions
Farmers have sent over 3 million questions through FarmerChat, and most rely on its advice to improve their yields and save money.
Women farmers especially are finding it useful, the app's popularity among them is rising fast, with a Net Promoter Score of 87.
It's free to use and backed by groups like the Rockefeller Foundation, aiming to make farming smarter and more sustainable for everyone.