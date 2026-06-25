Digital Green Trust's FarmerChat helps nearly 1 million farmers

Farmers sent over 3 million questions

Farmers have sent over 3 million questions through FarmerChat, and most rely on its advice to improve their yields and save money.

Women farmers especially are finding it useful, the app's popularity among them is rising fast, with a Net Promoter Score of 87.

It's free to use and backed by groups like the Rockefeller Foundation, aiming to make farming smarter and more sustainable for everyone.