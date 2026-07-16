Digital Markets Act requires Google to open services to rivals
Big news for tech in the European Union: Google will have to let AI developers and rival search engines access some of its services, thanks to new rules under the Digital Markets Act.
Starting next year, Google will share anonymized search data so competitors can improve their platforms.
By 2027, Android will also have new features that let third-party AI assistants do things like book taxis or answer questions with voice commands.
EU says safeguards protect privacy
The EU says these changes come with strong privacy protections: only approved competitors get access, and Google can check for risks first.
Still, Google's lawyer worries this could put user privacy at risk.
The EU hopes these moves will give people more choices beyond just Google's own services like Gemini AI, making things fairer in the digital world.