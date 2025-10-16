Next Article
'Digital underclass': AI boom's hidden human cost
Technology
Generative AI might feel futuristic, but it's powered by thousands of real people—mostly in countries like Kenya and Colombia—who label sensitive images and data to train these smart systems.
While the industry is set to explode from $3.8 billion in 2024 to over $17 billion by 2029, many of these workers face low pay, unstable jobs, and tough working conditions.
Annotators risk mental health tagging graphic content
Spending hours tagging graphic or disturbing content, data annotators often risk their mental health with little support.
Most work as contractors, so they miss out on basic rights and protections.
Legal battles are starting to call out companies for unfair treatment, but experts warn this "digital underclass" remains mostly invisible—even as AI keeps growing.