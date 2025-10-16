'Digital underclass': AI boom's hidden human cost Technology Oct 16, 2025

Generative AI might feel futuristic, but it's powered by thousands of real people—mostly in countries like Kenya and Colombia—who label sensitive images and data to train these smart systems.

While the industry is set to explode from $3.8 billion in 2024 to over $17 billion by 2029, many of these workers face low pay, unstable jobs, and tough working conditions.