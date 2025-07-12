Dining delights aboard the International Space Station

Kim's photo showed the Ax-4 crew digging into rehydrated shrimp cocktails and crackers, followed by chicken and beef fajitas. For dessert, a cosmonaut whipped up a cake using sweet bread, condensed milk, and walnuts—a creative space treat!

More food fun from Kim's feed

This isn't the first time Kim has shown off ISS meals—he's also shared astronauts making "space sushi" from whatever ingredients they had.

These little food moments aren't just about eating; they're about keeping spirits high and building real friendships far from home.